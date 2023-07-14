South Indian movies that are accused of being factually incorrect

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 14, 2023

There are several South Indian movies based on real stories but not all were factually correct.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Here are a few South Indian movies that are factually wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Mahanati is based on the real story of popular actress Savitri. A few facts shown in the movie are said to be wrong.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

AIADMK claimed that Kangana Ranaut’s Thalaivii based on Tamil Nadu CM Jayalalithaa showed some errors about the late politician.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kabali is said to be the story of a gangster from Chennai. The film showed Rajinikanth as a member of the Indian National Army whereas in reality, it is untrue.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Iruvar is based on the lives of former Tamil Nadu prime ministers lives of MGR, Karunanidhi and Jayalalithaa. However, Mani Ratnam showed his fictional story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ponniyin Selvan is an adaptation of novel in the same name which is based on the Chola dynasty. It is claimed that Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s character Nandini is an imaginary character.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kurup is based on the most wanted criminal from Kerala. With creative liberty, it is claimed that the movies played with a few facts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

NTR Kathanayakudu is based on the life of Nandamuri Tarakarama Rao. It is claimed that the movie did not show facts.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

How many of these you were aware of?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Khatron Ke Khiladi 13: The most khatarnak stunts of all seasons of Rohit Shetty show

 

 Find Out More