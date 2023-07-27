Thalapathy Vijay: All you have to know about his beautiful love story

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction as an actor. But his personal life is not known to many. Take a look at his beautiful and heartwarming love story.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 27, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan following across the country
He is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's LEO which is all set to hit the screens on October 19.
Not many of his fans know that Joseph Vijay's was a love marriage.
Vijay's wife Sangeetha was an ardent fan of him before they fell in love and got married
When Sangeetha first met Vijay, he was not a superstar. Instead, he was trying to make his mark in the South Industry.
Sangeetha met Vijay to congratulate him on Poove Unakkaga's success.
Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive female fan following, but his eyes are stuck only on Sangeetha.
And that's how Srilankan Tamilian girl Sangeetha Sornalingam married and fell in love with Vijay. They have two kids namely Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.
