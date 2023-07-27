Thalapathy Vijay: All you have to know about his beautiful love story

Thalapathy Vijay needs no introduction as an actor. But his personal life is not known to many. Take a look at his beautiful and heartwarming love story.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Fan following

Thalapathy Vijay has a massive fan following across the country

Leo

He is currently busy with Lokesh Kanagaraj's LEO which is all set to hit the screens on October 19.

Love Marriage

Not many of his fans know that Joseph Vijay's was a love marriage.

Ardent fan

Vijay's wife Sangeetha was an ardent fan of him before they fell in love and got married

Struggling actor

When Sangeetha first met Vijay, he was not a superstar. Instead, he was trying to make his mark in the South Industry.

First meet ever

Sangeetha met Vijay to congratulate him on Poove Unakkaga's success.

Love at first sight

Thalapathy Vijay enjoys a massive female fan following, but his eyes are stuck only on Sangeetha.

Srilankan Tamilian

And that's how Srilankan Tamilian girl Sangeetha Sornalingam married and fell in love with Vijay. They have two kids namely Jason Sanjay and Divya Shasha.

