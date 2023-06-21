Thalapathy Vijay birthday special: Top 10 lesser known facts only true fans will know
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023
Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, born on June 22, 1974, is popularly known as Vijay.
Fans call Vijay as Thalapathy.
Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in India.
At 10 years old, he made his debut as a child actor in the film Vetri.
Vijay made his debut as a hero with the film Naalaiya Theerpu, at the age of 18 under his father S. A. Chandrasekar’s direction.
He got this chance as a hero by reciting the dialogue from Annaamalai, and his father was impressed and launched his son as a hero.
Vijay is a hardcore Superstar Rajinikanth fan and it was the veteran actor who truly inspired him to become an actor.
He also acted as a child artist in Rajinikanth’s Naan Sivappu Manithan.
Vijay’s favorite film was Annamalai and he watched it more than 30 times.
Vijay is supremely fond of his sister, Vidhya Chandrasekhar, who passed away at the age of two.
It changed him a lot as a person and he has done many philanthropic activities in her memory.
Even his production house – VV Productions stands for Vidhya-Vijay Productions.
Tomorrow is his birthday.
