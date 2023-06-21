Thalapathy Vijay birthday special: Top 10 lesser known facts only true fans will know

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 21, 2023

Joseph Vijay Chandrasekhar, born on June 22, 1974, is popularly known as Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fans call Vijay as Thalapathy.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the highest-paid actors in India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

At 10 years old, he made his debut as a child actor in the film Vetri.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay made his debut as a hero with the film Naalaiya Theerpu, at the age of 18 under his father S. A. Chandrasekar’s direction.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He got this chance as a hero by reciting the dialogue from Annaamalai, and his father was impressed and launched his son as a hero.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay is a hardcore Superstar Rajinikanth fan and it was the veteran actor who truly inspired him to become an actor.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

He also acted as a child artist in Rajinikanth’s Naan Sivappu Manithan.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay’s favorite film was Annamalai and he watched it more than 30 times.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay is supremely fond of his sister, Vidhya Chandrasekhar, who passed away at the age of two.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

It changed him a lot as a person and he has done many philanthropic activities in her memory.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Even his production house – VV Productions stands for Vidhya-Vijay Productions.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Tomorrow is his birthday.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Meet Deepika Padukone’s doppelganger; fans call her xerox copy

 

 Find Out More