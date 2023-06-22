Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Top 10 most iconic movies of the South Superstar that no fan should miss
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023
Thuppakki is among Thalapathy Vijay’s greatest movies.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Over Rs, 250 crores were made by the blockbuster movie Mesral only in Tamil Nadu.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Vijay appears to Kaththi in two different roles—one as a criminal and the other as an activist.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ghilli has received a tonne of praise from reviewers.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thulladha Manamum Thullum film was again wildly successful.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Poove Unakkaga is the perfect love story.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kushi is about former roommates Jenny and Shiva splitting up after having a disagreement.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Master is the movie that has had a successful release during the first lockdown.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In Pokkiri, Vijay plays the ruthless thug Thamizh, who gets entangled in a web of murder.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Jump on this love story of Jeeva and Mini in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
One of the well-known figures in the South Indian entertainment business is Thalapathy Vijay.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
With a career spanning over 25 years, Vijay has acted in over 60 films.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Bollywood actresses who gave bold scenes for OTT
Find Out More