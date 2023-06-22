Thalapathy Vijay birthday: Top 10 most iconic movies of the South Superstar that no fan should miss

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 22, 2023

Thuppakki is among Thalapathy Vijay’s greatest movies.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Over Rs, 250 crores were made by the blockbuster movie Mesral only in Tamil Nadu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Vijay appears to Kaththi in two different roles—one as a criminal and the other as an activist.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ghilli has received a tonne of praise from reviewers.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thulladha Manamum Thullum film was again wildly successful.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Poove Unakkaga is the perfect love story.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kushi is about former roommates Jenny and Shiva splitting up after having a disagreement.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Master is the movie that has had a successful release during the first lockdown.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Pokkiri, Vijay plays the ruthless thug Thamizh, who gets entangled in a web of murder.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jump on this love story of Jeeva and Mini in Kadhalukku Mariyadhai.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

One of the well-known figures in the South Indian entertainment business is Thalapathy Vijay.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

With a career spanning over 25 years, Vijay has acted in over 60 films.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Bollywood actresses who gave bold scenes for OTT

 

 Find Out More