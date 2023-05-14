TOP 10 South Indian actors with most number of Rs 100 crore films  

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay has 11 movies with Rs 100 crore collections. 

Mahesh Babu has 7 films in his kitty. 

Allu Arjun has 6 films with Rs 100 crores in business. 

Rajinikanth has 6 films with over Rs 100 crores in collections. 

Ajith Kumar's 5 films made Rs 100 crore business. 

Jr NTR has 4 Rs 100 crore movies. 

Pawan Kalyan also has 4 films with Rs 100 crore business. 

Prabhas has 4 movies too that did Rs 100 crores. 

Ram Charan has 3 films with Rs 100 crores in business.

Dhanush's 3 films minted about Rs 100 crores. 

