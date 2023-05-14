TOP 10 South Indian actors with most number of Rs 100 crore films
Shivani Pawaskar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 14, 2023
Thalapathy Vijay has 11 movies with Rs 100 crore collections.
Mahesh Babu has 7 films in his kitty.
Allu Arjun has 6 films with Rs 100 crores in business.
Rajinikanth has 6 films with over Rs 100 crores in collections.
Ajith Kumar's 5 films made Rs 100 crore business.
Jr NTR has 4 Rs 100 crore movies.
Pawan Kalyan also has 4 films with Rs 100 crore business.
Prabhas has 4 movies too that did Rs 100 crores.
Ram Charan has 3 films with Rs 100 crores in business.
Dhanush's 3 films minted about Rs 100 crores.
