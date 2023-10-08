Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo beats Salaar, Dunki and more films to be most eagerly awaited new movie  

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj new movie has generated more interest amongst viewers than Dunki, Salaar and other upcoming new movies.

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023

Leo Trailer 

Ever since the Leo trailer was released, Thalapathy Vijay fans have been going bonkers. Makers have done well to generate curiosity. 

Leo has more interest 

On Book My Show, Vijay's movie has generated 456.6K interest. Leo leads the rest of the upcoming new movies list. 

Salaar at 2nd place

Following Leo, is another South Indian new movie called Salaar starring Prabhas. It has 367.5K people's interest. 

Salaar delay 

The Prashanth Neel movie was supposed to arrive in September but got pushed to December.

Salaar mania 

Prabhas' fans have high hopes from the Prashanth Neel movie since Prabhas' last few films failed to convert the hype into business.  

Bhagavanth Kesari 

Another South Indian movie is ahead of upcoming Bollywood films. Yes, you read that right. Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna. 

Bhagavanth Kesari deets 

The Anil Ravipudi movie is an action-comedy one. It has generated interest from 119.5K people. 

Tiger 3 at number 4

Salman Khan movie is not far behind Bhagavanth Kesari. The film has generated 113.7 K people's interest. 

Tiger 3 buzz

Fans are very excited to watch Salman return in one of his most loved franchisees. 

Tiger X Pathaan

The buzz is also because Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan.

Dunki movie 

Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year has the lowest interest for now among the names mentioned. 

Interest in Dunki

On BMS, about 82.9K people have shown interest in watching the Rajkumar Hirani movie so far. 

