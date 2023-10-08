Thalapathy Vijay starrer Leo beats Salaar, Dunki and more films to be most eagerly awaited new movie  

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj new movie has generated more interest amongst viewers than Dunki, Salaar and other upcoming new movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 08, 2023
Ever since the Leo trailer was released, Thalapathy Vijay fans have been going bonkers. Makers have done well to generate curiosity.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On Book My Show, Vijay's movie has generated 456.6K interest. Leo leads the rest of the upcoming new movies list.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Following Leo, is another South Indian new movie called Salaar starring Prabhas. It has 367.5K people's interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Prashanth Neel movie was supposed to arrive in September but got pushed to December.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Prabhas' fans have high hopes from the Prashanth Neel movie since Prabhas' last few films failed to convert the hype into business.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another South Indian movie is ahead of upcoming Bollywood films. Yes, you read that right. Bhagavanth Kesari stars Nandamuri Balakrishna.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Anil Ravipudi movie is an action-comedy one. It has generated interest from 119.5K people.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan movie is not far behind Bhagavanth Kesari. The film has generated 113.7 K people's interest.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Fans are very excited to watch Salman return in one of his most loved franchisees.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The buzz is also because Shah Rukh Khan's cameo as Pathaan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shah Rukh Khan's third movie of the year has the lowest interest for now among the names mentioned.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
On BMS, about 82.9K people have shown interest in watching the Rajkumar Hirani movie so far.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!