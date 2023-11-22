Thalapathy Vijay takes over Shah Rukh Khan, Tiger 3 star Salman Khan climbs on the Most Popular Male celeb chart

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 22, 2023

Thalapathy Vijay kept in buzz regarding the release and business of Leo. The cancellation of the audio launch being one of the highlights.

Thalapathy Vijay's Leo box office collections dominated the headlines upon release. Thalapathy mania gripped the nation again. He is at the top for October 2023.

Shah Rukh Khan has slipped from top spot to number 2. His last release Jawan cooked up a box office storm upon release.

The buzz on Dunki was initially low and the makers are finally sharing assets.

Salaar star Prabhas has maintained his position at number 3. The makers also announced clash with Dunki in December.

Salman Khan kept buzz for his release of Tiger 3. The movie star has climbed up a spot on the list. From number 5, he is at number 4 for the month of October.

Also keeping him in the buzz is his reality TV show called Bigg Boss 17 which is doing great on the TRP charts.

Akshay Kumar had Mission Raniganj releasing in October. Despite the movie receiving good response, the popularity took a little of hit. He is at 5.

Vidaa Muyarchi actor Ajith Kumar has maintained his position on number 6.

Devara star is at number 7. Jr NTR has also been in news for War 2.

Pushpa 2 star Allu Arjun has maintained his spot at number 8.

Suriya who will be next seen in Kanguva has grabbed 9th spot again for the month of October.

Guntur Kaaram actor Mahesh Babu is placed at number 10 yet again.

