Thalapathy Vijay to Ram Charan: South Indian heroes who married the love of their life

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 13, 2023

Ram Charan and Upasana were good friends before they fell for each other

They were recently blessed with a baby girl and are one of the most popular couples on social media

Allu Arjun and Sneha Reddy are adorable together and they set major fashion goals as well

They are one of the most followed couples on the internet

Thalapathy Vijay married Sangeetha in 1999. She was and is his biggest fan ever

Mahesh Babu and Namrata Shirodkar fell in love after working together on a film called Vamsi in 2000

Suriya and Jyotika set major relationship goals for youngsters and they look lovely together

Nagarjuna and Amala Akkineni are one the senior couples in the south with an adorable love story

