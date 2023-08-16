Thalapathy Vijay to Suriya: Top 10 most handsome Tamil actors

These actors are appreciated for their talent and the unique qualities they bring to their roles in the entertainment industry.

Sarvepalli Bhavana

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 16, 2023

Dhanush

Dhanush's distinct looks and acting talent have garnered him a strong following both in India and internationally.

Ajith Kumar

Often referred to as Thala, Ajith has a rugged and mature appearance that many find appealing.

Sivakarthikeyan

Sivakarthikeyan is known for his boy-next-door image and relatable looks that resonate with many.

Ashwin Kumar

Ashwin is another emerging actor, and his looks and acting skills have gained attention.

Ashok Selvan

Ashok Selvan is a relatively newer face in the industry, known for his youthful and fresh appearance.

Madhavan

Madhavan is often described as charming and has a unique appeal that has earned him a dedicated fan base.

Karthi

Karthi is known for his rugged and down-to-earth appearance, which many find attractive.

Suriya

Suriya is a versatile actor with a strong fan following. His looks and charm have contributed to his popularity.

Thalapathy Vijay

Vijay is a popular actor known for his charismatic presence and style. He's often considered handsome by his fans.

Vikram

Vikram is known for his versatility and ability to transform into various roles. His charismatic presence has been well-received.

