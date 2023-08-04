Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri and more South Indian movies set for a Bollywood remake

Upcoming Hindi movies that are South Indian remakes.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 04, 2023
Reportedly, after Bholaa Ajay Devgn will remake Naandhi.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are said to come together for the remake of Comali.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are said to cast in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh has joined hands with S Shankar for Bollywood version of Anniyan.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Another Thalaptahy Vijay’s movie set for Bollywood remake is Master.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sanya Malhotra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar has announced the remake of national award-winning Soorarai Pottru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
John Abraham reportedly, secured Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Varun Dhawan is said to appear in the Bollywood version of Dhuruvangal Pathinaru.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
After the first part Rajkumar Rao will also head HIT: The Second Case.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!