Thalapathy Vijay's Theri and more South Indian movies set for a Bollywood remake

Upcoming Hindi movies that are South Indian remakes.

Rupal Purohit

Aug 04, 2023

Naandhi

Reportedly, after Bholaa Ajay Devgn will remake Naandhi.

Comali

Boney Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor are said to come together for the remake of Comali.

Theri

Varun Dhawan and Janhvi Kapoor are said to cast in the Hindi remake of Thalapathy Vijay’s Theri.

Anniyan

Ranveer Singh has joined hands with S Shankar for Bollywood version of Anniyan.

Master

Another Thalaptahy Vijay’s movie set for Bollywood remake is Master.

The Great Indian Kitchen

Sanya Malhotra will be seen in the Bollywood remake of The Great Indian Kitchen.

Soorarai Pottru

Akshay Kumar has announced the remake of national award-winning Soorarai Pottru.

Ayyappanum Koshiyum

John Abraham reportedly, secured Hindi remake rights of Ayyappanum Koshiyum.

Dhuruvangal Pathinaru

Varun Dhawan is said to appear in the Bollywood version of Dhuruvangal Pathinaru.

HIT: The Second Case

After the first part Rajkumar Rao will also head HIT: The Second Case.

