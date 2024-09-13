Thane-Ambernath Gas Leak: Movies, web series that showcase the aftermath of the Bhopal Gas Tragedy
Nikita Thakkar
| Sep 13, 2024
Currently, the gas leak at a chemical factory in Thane's Ambernath area has made it to the headlines. People have complained of eye irritation, breathing issues and more.
Reportedly, the situation is under control and thankfully, it is not as severe as the Bhopal Gas Tragedy that took place in 1984.
Recently, Netflix's web series The Railway Men showcased the horror that followed after a gas leak took place at Union Carbide India Limited pesticide plant in Bhopal.
As per reports, the Bhopal Gas Tragedy killed more than 15000 people.
Earlier, a film called Bhopal: A Prayer for Rain narrated the story of the events that led to the tragedy and the aftermath.
One Night in Bhopal was a documentary film that narrated the story of five survivors of the Bhopal Gas tragedy.
Bhopali by Van Maximilian Carlson was all about the world's worst industrial disaster. It is about people demanding justice after the tragedy.
1999 movie Bhopal Express also has the backdrop of the gas leak and it effects. It stars Kay Kay Menon, Naseeruddin Shah and more.
In The Family Man on Amazon Prime Video, there were references of the gas leak tragedy.
In Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan's character calls for justice and aide for all those who have suffered over various events. One of them is Bhopal Gas Tragedy.
