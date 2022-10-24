Bollywood comedy movies with a religious message

Bollywood has given the world some of the most rib-tickling comedies, with some of them even having come with a social message. Now check out Hindi comedy movies like Thank God, PK, OMG and others that gave a religious message.

Russel D'Silva

Source: Bollywood

Thank God

The Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is the most recent to join the list. It releases 25th October.

Source: Bollywood

PK

The Aamir Khan starrer is the highest grossing religious comedy. It’s as funny as it’s meaningful.

Source: Bollywood

OMG

Paresh Rawal takes God and all of God’s religious leaders to court to fight for justice.

Source: Bollywood

Taqdeerwala

Before Thank God, Venkatesh starrer Taqdeerwala dealt with a similar concept.

Source: Bollywood

Hanuman

A humorous animated spin on the classic Hanuman tale.

Source: Bollywood

Return of Hanuman

Taking the tone forward, the sequel brought in an angle of Hanuman combating global warming.

Source: Bollywood

Bal Ganesh

Another religious figure that got a fun, animated flavour for kids with misadventures galore.

Source: Bollywood

Bal Ganesh 2

The sequel was just as fun if not more, with Ganesh having a ball while taking down evil forces.

Source: Bollywood

Chhota Bheem Aur Ganesh in the Amazing Odyssey

Finally, we have Ganesh teaming with most kids’ favourite, Chhota Bheem, on an exciting quest.

Source: Bollywood

