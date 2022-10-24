Bollywood has given the world some of the most rib-tickling comedies, with some of them even having come with a social message. Now check out Hindi comedy movies like Thank God, PK, OMG and others that gave a religious message.Source: Bollywood
The Ajay Devgn and Sidharth Malhotra is the most recent to join the list. It releases 25th October.
The Aamir Khan starrer is the highest grossing religious comedy. It's as funny as it's meaningful.
Paresh Rawal takes God and all of God's religious leaders to court to fight for justice.
Before Thank God, Venkatesh starrer Taqdeerwala dealt with a similar concept.
A humorous animated spin on the classic Hanuman tale.
Taking the tone forward, the sequel brought in an angle of Hanuman combating global warming.
Another religious figure that got a fun, animated flavour for kids with misadventures galore.
The sequel was just as fun if not more, with Ganesh having a ball while taking down evil forces.
Finally, we have Ganesh teaming with most kids' favourite, Chhota Bheem, on an exciting quest.
