Thanksgiving 2023: Top 10 Hollywood family movies dubbed in Hindi to watch on Netflix, Disney Hotstar and other OTT platforms
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 23, 2023
In Wall-E, a tiny garbage-collecting robot in the far future unintentionally sets out on a space voyage that will ultimately determine the fate of humanity.
In Up, carrying balloons in his house, 78-year-old Carl Fredricksen unintentionally takes a young child who adores him with him when he travels to Paradise Falls.
The story of Enola Holmes centers on the adolescent sister of Sherlock Holmes, who goes to London to look for her mother but instead embarks on an exciting journey.
The same group of teenagers, along with an old friend and two unintentional additions, find themselves trapped in Jumanji once more in Jumanji-The Next Level.
DreamWorks Animation and DreamWorks Pictures jointly produced the comedy computer-animated picture Madagascar, which debuted in 2005. Which was a super hit among the audience.
Once his son is rescued from the Great Barrier Reef and transported to Sydney, a shy clownfish embarks on a quest to return him home in Finding Nemo.
Seeking "warriors" to protect his colony from rapacious grasshoppers, a misfit ant enlists a group of insects that ultimately prove to be a clumsy circus act in A Bug’s Life.
Teen genius Hiro Hamada, Baymax the robot, and their friends defend the city of San Fransokyo as superheroes in Big Hero 6: The Series.
The computer-animated action-fantasy movie How to Train Your Dragon is partially based on the same-titled book. The tale takes place in a world of mythical Vikings.
The story revolves around the ogre Shrek (Myers), who finds out that fairies, driven from their swamp by the dishonest Lord Farquaad (Lithgow), are fighting for the throne.
