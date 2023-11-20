The 11 Best movies based on true crimes to watch on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 20, 2023
Talvar on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the Noida double murder case of 2008.
No One Killed Jessica streaming on Netflix is based on the Jessica Lal murder case in Delhi.
Shootout at Lokhandwala on Amazon Prime Video is based on the 1991 Lokhandwala complex shootout between gangsters and police.
Raman Raghav 2.0 on Zee5 is inspired by the life of serial killer Raman Raghav from the 1960s.
Shootout at Wadala on Disney+ Hotstar is based on the life of Mumbai gangster Manya Surve.
The Attacks of 26/11 on Jio Cinema depict the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks.
Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai on Amazon Prime Video is a fictionalized account based on Mumbai's underworld.
Black Friday on Disney+ Hotstar Depicts the 1993 Bombay bombings and subsequent investigation.
Gangs of Wasseypur on Netflix portrays the mafia of Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
The Stoneman Murders on Amazon Prime Video is based on an incident that terrorized Mumbai in 1980 when a serial killer ruthlessly killed pavement dwellers in their sleep.
Main Aur Charles on Disney+ Hotstar is based on true incidents of a serial killer.
