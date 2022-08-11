Janhvi Kapoor's sister Khushi Kapoor is soon going to make her acting debut with The Archies. Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista in real life and has an assorted collection of crop tops which you'd want to steal.Source: Bollywood
Here's Khushi Kapoor in a yellow co-ord set. The lacy number is quite hot. The yellow crop top with the laces in front adds oomph and how! Khushi sure loves fashion.Source: Bollywood
Here's Khushi in a cashmere kinda crop top that she paired with a striped skirt. She looks like a teenage movie character.Source: Bollywood
Khushi Kapoor is the coolest chic you should look out for after she makes her debut. She's gonna take the fashion world by storm. Look at her floral ruched top and the baggy denim, classic!Source: Bollywood
Who doesn't love a striped crop top with a knot? The knot makes it all the more fun. Khushi's soaking in some vitamin D in a pretty ivory top and nude pants.Source: Bollywood
Experiment with fashion, just make your own too if you want. How about this one that Khushi wore, a dual buttoned-up crop top? It looks warm and stylish, no?Source: Bollywood
Some pastel yellow to give some tough competition to the sunshine, what say? Khushi Kapoor looks mesmerising.Source: Bollywood
Opt for large printed crop tops. If you notice, Khushi Kapoor has donned yet another knotted crop top. The denim looks like mom jeans or it might be a regular highrise.Source: Bollywood
Black never disappoints! And when you opt for a sheer lacy number, it just adds to your hotness. Khushi Kapoor, here, raising temperature and how!Source: Bollywood
