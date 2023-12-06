The Archies and other Indian films based on popular novels
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023
Although some Bollywood films were straight adaptations of the books, other movies modified the plot to fit the Bollywood film style.
Abrar Alvi and Guru Dutt produced the 1962 Indian Hindi film Sahib Bibi Aur Ghulam. It is based on Bimal Mitra's Bengali novel Shaheb Bibi Golam.
Muzaffar Ali directed the 1981 Bollywood film Umrao Jaan. The Umrao Jaan Ada Urdu novel from 1905 served as the inspiration for the film.
The Indian crime drama Maqbool (200) was directed by Vishal Bhardwaj.Shakespeare's play Macbeth is the basis for the movie.
Vishal Bhardwaj co-wrote and directed the 2006 Indian crime drama film Omkara, which is an adaptation of Othello by William Shakespeare.
Sanjay Leela Bhansali directed the 2002 Indian romantic drama film Devdas. It is based on the 1917 book Devdas by Sharat Chandra Chattopadhyay.
Rajshree Ojha is the director of the 2010 Indian romantic comedy-drama Aisha. The film is set in Delhi's upper class society and is based on Jane Austen's novel Emma, published in 1815.
Vikramaditya Motwane is the director of the Indian historical romance film Lootera. The movie draws inspiration from O. Henry's 1907 short story The Last Leaf.
