Khushi Kapoor flaunts her mid-riff in hot black outfit 

Khushi Kapoor is truly a fashionista and her Instagram posts are proof of the same. The Archies actress recently raised the temperatures on Instagram with her post. 

Shivani Pawaskar

Haze-daze 

Khushi Kapoor is turning up the heat of late with her stunning posts on Instagram. And her latest post in a black outfit, flaunting her mid-riff has grabbed everyone's attention. 

 Toned mid-riff 

Khushi Kapoor is a petite beauty. She recently wore a hot black symmetrically cut outfit. The Archies beauty flaunted her toned mid-riff in the pictures.  

Toned back 

Khushi Kapoor has always been a fashionista. Her Instagram posts are full of stunning pictures in the choicest sartorial outfits. Khushi doesn't mind flaunting her svelte frame in the pictures. 

Tattoo alert! 

Khushi Kapoor seems to be fond of getting inked. In this picture, particularly, four tattoos. Can you see them? We wonder what all has she inked.  

Glam up! 

Soon, Khushi Kapoor is going to join the gen-Z gang and give a tough time to the actresses. Uff, she's a hottie. Look at that glam!

Khushi, the mermaid 

Well, this young beauty can be cast in an Indian adaption of Little Mermaid, don't you think? 

Got them curves

Khushi Kapoor is soon going to enter Bollywood. She has a Netflix film in the pipeline which is an Indian adaptation of The Archies. With her latest photoshoots, Khushi is making her presence known to everybody. 

