The Archies celeb review: Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar and others hail Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda debut film

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

The Archies is the cinematic adaptation of a popular American comic of the same name.

Ahead of the grand premiere on Netflix on 7th December, a special screening was held for Bollywood celebs.

Subhash Ghai, Karan Johar, Karisma Kapoor, and more celebs shared their review of the Zoya Akhtar film.

The Archies introduce new stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor, Vedang Raina, and more.

Karan Johar hailed Zoya Akhtar for brilliant work and heaped praises for new kids saying “The new kids on the block are fantastic.”

Subhash Ghai praised Zoya Akhtar for displaying “A broadway style with real life performances from stars kids n new talent so beautifully.”

Dia Mirza heaped praises taking it to Instagram and said “Loved Loved Loved this movie…”

Janhvi Kapoor supporting her sister Khushi Kapoor said, “The sunshine of my life and now sunshine in cinema. You are magical.”

Aaliyah Kashyap gave a shoutout to her best friend Khushi Kapoor.

Anshula Kapoor supported her cousin Khushi Kapoor saying “You’ve absolutely killed it! Couldn’t take my eyes off of you.”

After the screening Karisma Kapoor congratulated the entire cast of the film and wished them luck.

Neetu Kapoor gave her best wishes to the Archies team saying all were brilliant.

