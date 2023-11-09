The Archies: Check educational qualifications of all the star kids and debutants
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 09, 2023
A look at the educational qualifications of The Archies cast are truly inspiring.
Suhana Khan completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later attended New York’s Tisch School of the Arts.
Agastya Nanda completed his schooling at Sevenoaks School, London.
Khushi Kapoor completed her schooling at the Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to New York to pursue higher education.
Vedang Raina studied at the Jamnabai Narsee School and later completed his higher studies at Narsee Monjee Institute of Management and Studies (NMIMS).
Tara Sharma studied at the Bombay International School and later went to the United World College of the Adriatic, Italy. She completed her B.Sc in Management at the London School of Economics.
Aditi Saigal completed her college at Bangor University and has a degree in Music and creative writing.
Mihir Ahuja completed his schooling at Carmel Junior School, Jamshedpur, Jharkhand. Later he took admission at the HR College of Commerce and Economics, Mumbai.
Yuvraj Menda completed his graduation from a reputed college.
Koel Purie completed her schooling at Modern School, New Delhi, and took admission to Oxford University, England. She studied acting at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.
