The Archies: Check the amazing educational qualifications of the young star cast

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Suhana Khan completed her schooling at Dhirubhai Ambani International School and attended New York’s Tisch School of Arts.

Khushi Kapoor attended Dhirubhai Ambani International School and later went to New York for higher studied.

Agastya Nanda attended Sevenoaks School in London.

Vedang Raina completed his schooling from Jamnabai Narsee School and attended later attended NMIMS.

Koel Purie attended Modern School, New Delhi and later attended Oxford University. She also studied acting at Royal Academy of Dramatic Arts in London.

Mihir Ahuja completed his schooling at Carmel Junior School, Jamshedpur, and later attended HR College in Mumbai.

Tara Sharma studied at Bombay International School and later went to the United World College of Adriatic, Italy. She holds a degree in B.Sc in Management from London School of Economics.

Yuvraj Menda holds a graduation degree from a reputed college.

Aditi Saigal holds a degree in Music and creative writing from Bangor University.

The Archies is scheduled to premiere on Netflix on 7th December 2023.

