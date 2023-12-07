The Archies: Glimpse of the starcast, plot, runtime and more about Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

To the delight of fans, The Archies features a number of new actors, and it will be wonderful to see them in the movie.



The Archies will see Agastya Nanda, Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Mihir Ahuja, Aditi ‘Dot’ Saigal, Vedang Raina, and Yuvraj Menda as their main leads.



A coming-of-age musical, The Archies transports viewers to the made-up hilly town of Riverdale through the lives of Archie, Betty, Veronica, Jughead, Reggie, Ethel, and Dilton.



Friendship, independence, love, heartbreak, and rebellion are all explored in The Archies.



The main focus of the film is the friendship between seven teenagers, which is put to the test when a significant local redevelopment plan is put forth.



According to sources, The Archies lasts for two hours and twenty-one minutes, or 141 minutes.



Mumbai and Ooty have been the principal filming locations for The Archies.



On December 7, 2023, The Archies will officially launch on Netflix. The 54th International Film Festival of India hosted its premiere on November 22.



