The Archies, Hi Nanna and more new movies, web series to watch on OTT and in theaters this weekend
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur hit theaters on 7th December 2023.
The Archies is Zoya Akhtar’s cinematic adaptation of the classic novel of the same name. Watch on Netflix.
Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram released in theaters on 8th December 2023.
Raghava Lawrence starrer Tamil movie Jigarthanda Double X is now streaming on Netflix.
Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas - Cabin Fever released on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th December 2023.
Dew Drop Diaries is kids' adventure web series. Watch on Netflix.
Campus Beats S3 is now available on Amazon Mini TV.
Your Christmas or Mine 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 8th December 2023.
Hollywood fantasy musical Wonka is now running in theaters.
Dhak Dhak is a drama adventure of women now available on Netflix.
Chamak traces the journey of young rapper Kaala. Watch on SonyLIV.
