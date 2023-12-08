The Archies, Hi Nanna and more new movies, web series to watch on OTT and in theaters this weekend

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Hi Nanna starring Nani and Mrunal Thakur hit theaters on 7th December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Archies is Zoya Akhtar’s cinematic adaptation of the classic novel of the same name. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram released in theaters on 8th December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Raghava Lawrence starrer Tamil movie Jigarthanda Double X is now streaming on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Diary of a Wimpy Kid Christmas - Cabin Fever released on Disney+ Hotstar on 8th December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dew Drop Diaries is kids' adventure web series. Watch on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Campus Beats S3 is now available on Amazon Mini TV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Your Christmas or Mine 2 is streaming on Amazon Prime Video from 8th December 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hollywood fantasy musical Wonka is now running in theaters.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Dhak Dhak is a drama adventure of women now available on Netflix.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chamak traces the journey of young rapper Kaala. Watch on SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Jigarthanda Double X and other Top 10 South Indian action movies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More