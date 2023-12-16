The Archies in top 3, The Railway Men rules the OTT originals of the week list
Nikita Thakkar
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 16, 2023
Ormax Media's Top 10 OTT originals of the week that also includes upcoming movies and web series is out now.
The Railway Men on Netflix is about the heart-breaking Bhopal Gas tragedy. It is at the number 1 position.
Amazon Prime Video's Dhootha. It is a supernatural thriller starring Naga Chaitanya.
The Archies that released on Netlix has taken up the third spot this week.
The Archies marked the debut of Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and more.
Disney+Hotstar's Aarya 3 has taken up the fourth spot. Sushmita Sen's fierce avatar is a hit among masses.
The Freelancer on Disney+Hotstar is ruling and how. It is on the fifth spot as The Freelancer season 2 release date has been announced.
The Village on Amazon Prime Video has also caught a lot of attention. It is on the sixth spot.
Pankaj Tripathi's Kadak Singh on Zee5 is on seventh spot. The movie has got 7.6 rating on IMDb out of 10.
Loki season 2 on Disney+Hotstar is still trending. It is on the eighth spot of top OTT originals of the week.
Chamak on SonyLiv is on the ninth spot. It is a musical thriller that has left everyone intrigued.
Aspirants season 2 on Amazon Prime Video is on the last spot. The story of Abhilash, Shwetketu(SK) and Guri who were UPSC aspirants in first season has kept everyone hooked.
