The Archies: Not just Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina also find love on sets? 

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina find love in each other? Here's what we know...Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023
Rumours are rife, gossip mills are churning that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship is not just a professional one anymore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems, the two of them have found love in each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A Filmfare report claims that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Rain are dating each other.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are both going to make their debut with The Archies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Well, you know, how it is in show business, first costars are always linked to each other. Sometimes, it's the initially attraction that turns into romance for a while.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Just the other night, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor were seen posing together at a party, surrounded by their friends.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Not just Khushi-Vedang, if reports are anything to go by, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have als found love.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
According to media reports, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have also informed about their budding romance to their families.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A video went viral of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Agastya was seen giving her a flying kiss as he came to drop her by her car.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Suhana also went on a dinner date with Shweta Bachchan that only fuelled the dating rumours.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It seems there are two budding romances on The Archies' set. Atleast, rumours are going wild so.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!