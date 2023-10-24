The Archies: Not just Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor-Vedang Raina also find love on sets? 

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina find love in each other? Here's what we know...

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 23, 2023

Khushi dating Vedang?

Rumours are rife, gossip mills are churning that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina's relationship is not just a professional one anymore. 

Cupid struck? 

It seems, the two of them have found love in each other. 

Love is in the air

A Filmfare report claims that Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Rain are dating each other. 

Bollywood debutante 

Khushi Kapoor and Vedang Raina are both going to make their debut with The Archies. 

Co-star rumours? 

Well, you know, how it is in show business, first costars are always linked to each other. Sometimes, it's the initially attraction that turns into romance for a while.  

Party animals 

Just the other night, Vedang Raina and Khushi Kapoor were seen posing together at a party, surrounded by their friends. 

Suhana-Agastya 

Not just Khushi-Vedang, if reports are anything to go by, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have als found love. 

The Archies costars 

According to media reports, Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda have also informed about their budding romance to their families.

Kissa Kiss ka 

A video went viral of Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda. Agastya was seen giving her a flying kiss as he came to drop her by her car.

Parents meeting?

Suhana also went on a dinner date with Shweta Bachchan that only fuelled the dating rumours. 

Khushi finds love too?

It seems there are two budding romances on The Archies' set. Atleast, rumours are going wild so. 

