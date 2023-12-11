The Archies, Qala and more films to give you a vintage vibe

Bollywood Staff

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

One of the greatest directors in Bollywood, Zoya Kahtar, created The Archies, which debuted on Netflix on December 1, 2023.

The audience finds The Archies retro vibe to be highly appealing.

The dark, haunting past of Tripti Dimri's character Qala is the central theme of her film Qala.

Mughal-e-Azam is a 16th-century love tale about the court dancer Anarkali and Saleem, the son of the legendary Akbar.

Saleem's father rejects his son's marriage proposal when he expresses his interest in her. This ultimately causes their romantic relationship to end tragically.

The film starring Akshay Kumar, tells the story of Air Force officer Rustom, who is suspected of killing his wife's lover.

His wife ends up in an alleged affair with a friend while he is away serving the country. Pay attention to how he represents himself in court.

A different film starring Tripti Dimri tells the tale of a young girl named Bulbbul who marries an adult man and is set in 1880s West Bengal.

In this 1960s-set film, Alia Bhatt played a prostitute Gangubai Kathiawadi, a woman who battled for her community's rights.

