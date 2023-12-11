The Archies, Qala and more films to give you a vintage vibe
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023
One of the greatest directors in Bollywood, Zoya Kahtar, created The Archies, which debuted on Netflix on December 1, 2023.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The audience finds The Archies retro vibe to be highly appealing.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The dark, haunting past of Tripti Dimri's character Qala is the central theme of her film Qala.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Mughal-e-Azam is a 16th-century love tale about the court dancer Anarkali and Saleem, the son of the legendary Akbar.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Saleem's father rejects his son's marriage proposal when he expresses his interest in her. This ultimately causes their romantic relationship to end tragically.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The film starring Akshay Kumar, tells the story of Air Force officer Rustom, who is suspected of killing his wife's lover.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
His wife ends up in an alleged affair with a friend while he is away serving the country. Pay attention to how he represents himself in court.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
A different film starring Tripti Dimri tells the tale of a young girl named Bulbbul who marries an adult man and is set in 1880s West Bengal.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
In this 1960s-set film, Alia Bhatt played a prostitute Gangubai Kathiawadi, a woman who battled for her community's rights.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Mukesh Ambani's son-in-law, Isha Ambani's husband Anand Piramal is highly qualified
Find Out More