The Archies, Qala, Student Of The Year: Best and worst debuts of star kids in past decade

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 11, 2023

The Archies has become one of the most criticized star kids' debut in recent years

Suhana Khas has got immense flak for her acting in The Archies

Babil Khan was hailed as an earnest performer in Anvita Dutt's Qala

Alizeh Agnihotri surprised one and all with a smashing act in Farrey

Ananya Panday got mixed reviews for her acting in Student Of The Year 2

Janhvi Kapoor also got average reviews for Dhadak which was panned by critics

Karan Deol's debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was a complete washout

Sara Ali Khan made one of the best debuts with Kedarnath, and became instant hit

Student Of The Year was one of the most successful commercial films featuring debutants

Dabangg was a blockbuster debut and gave an instant surge to Sonakshi Sinha's career

