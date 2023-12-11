The Archies, Qala, Student Of The Year: Best and worst debuts of star kids in past decade
The Archies has become one of the most criticized star kids' debut in recent years
Suhana Khas has got immense flak for her acting in The Archies
Babil Khan was hailed as an earnest performer in Anvita Dutt's Qala
Alizeh Agnihotri surprised one and all with a smashing act in Farrey
Ananya Panday got mixed reviews for her acting in Student Of The Year 2
Janhvi Kapoor also got average reviews for Dhadak which was panned by critics
Karan Deol's debut in Pal Pal Dil Ke Pass was a complete washout
Sara Ali Khan made one of the best debuts with Kedarnath, and became instant hit
Student Of The Year was one of the most successful commercial films featuring debutants
Dabangg was a blockbuster debut and gave an instant surge to Sonakshi Sinha's career
