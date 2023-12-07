The Archies Review: Top 9 reasons Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana Khan has a great future in Bollywood

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 07, 2023

The Archies released on 7th December introducing fresh talents like Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor Vedang Raina, and more.



Amidst The Archies release everyone's curiosity peaks on Suhana Khan's debut performance.



Suhana's skill in expressing emotions resonates deeply, captivating audiences with authenticity.



Her portrayal in intense moments exhibits compelling depth and is convincing in dramatic scenes



Articulate and precise, Suhana effectively communicates emotions through her dialogue.



Radiating assurance, she exudes confidence and assurance on screen.



Her skilled dance performances add versatility and entertainment to her repertoire.



Her genuine smile enhances her charm and relatability.



Suhana's impeccable voice and diction amplify her impact, sans any discernible accent.



She is SRK's daughter but she was every bit Veronica aka Ronnie in the movie.



No nepotism will apply here as she will find filmmakers flocking to her for who she is and what she is capable of.



Thanks For Reading!

