The Archies Screening: Shah Rukh Khan, Katrina Kaif, Suhana Khan and more who slayed the red carpet

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023

Agastya Nanda looked dapper in his tuxedo with a bow tie

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Katrina Kaif rocked this leather dress at the do

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Janhvi Kapoor turned up in sequins for sister Khushi Kapoor

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ayushmann Khurrana and Tahira Kashyap at the screening

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ranbir Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor looked effortlessly chic

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Navya Naveli Nanda looked ravishing in her red gown

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shanaya Kapoor was angelic in her white strapped gown

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Abhi, Ash and Aaradhya rocked their black ensembles

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Aditya Roy Kapur looked dapper in the royal blue suit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ibrahim Ali Khan looked spiffy at The Archies screening

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol and cousin Ayan Mukerji made for a fashionable sibling duo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Karisma Kapoor rocked this grungy black skirt and top

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Ananya Panday was simply gorgeous in her black gown

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lord Bobby Deol with his wife Tanya

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shah Rukh Khan and AbRam Khan were best dressed father, son duo

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Farhan Akhtar and Shibani Dandekar looked sophisticated

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha wore a lovely green sari to the event

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Khushi Kapoor rocked her sequinned gown to the hilt

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan again showed us that red is the shade of her choice

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Before Animal on Netflix, here is a look at 10 Best Asian films on father-son relationships on OTT

 

 Find Out More