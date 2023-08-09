Khushi Kapoor's boldest and most beautiful desi outfits

Khushi Kapoor is soon going to make her debut in films with The Archies. She has dropped some coolest desi outfits on her gram. Check them out here:

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 09, 2023

Saree love 

Khushi Kapoor stunned in a blush pink saree at Aaliyah Kashyap's engagement recently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Hottest 

What a bejewelled look, no?

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Chandni 

It's a powder blue shade, almost blue. The saree is gorgeous. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Stunning white

Khushi has some most stunning lehengas. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sunshine 

That's what Janhvi Kapoor calls her. A sheer saree is a must-have. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Birthday glow

That's the picture Khushi shared on her 21st birthday two years ago. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Yellow much?

Like red, everyone has their shade of yellow which makes them prettier. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Desi babe

A Kurta and pajama set is essential and in the lavender shade too!

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Something new

Khushi Kapoor doesn't mind trying out new things. Here's a Lehanga styled differently.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Another yellow

Every girl must have a floral outfit in her wardrobe.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Pearly beauty 

What a breathtaking outfit, no? Khushi looks stunning. 

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: TOP 10 pics of Anushka Sen from her a luxurious US trip will leave you feeling wanderlust

 

 Find Out More