The Archies star Khushi Kapoor is a real life Betty Cooper, these top 10 pics are proof
Janhvi Sharma
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 05, 2023
Bollywood star kid Khushi Kapoor turns 23 on November 5. She will be making her debut with Zoya Akhtar’s ‘The Archies’ which will be released on December 7.
Khushi will be playing the role of Betty Cooper and on her birthday, we will find similar traits of Betty in Khushi’s lifestyle.
Just like Betty's cheerful and easygoing nature, Khushi loves enjoying herself.
Betty Cooper is known for her adventurous side, while Khushi is not afraid to go on exciting adventures.
Betty treasures her friendships and Khushi values her family.
Khushi Kapoor has a loyal circle of friends and shares a deep bond with them.
Betty Cooper is known for her timeless fashion sense, while Khushi Kapoor is a fashionista.
Khushi Kapoor sets different trends and is a style icon in her own right.
Much like Betty Cooper's determination to achieve her goals, Khushi Kapoor is on a mission to conquer the entertainment industry.
From making a glam appearance at the Dior Paris Fashion Week to her highly anticipated debut, she is unstoppable in her journey.
