The Archies star Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and more: B-Town divas under scanner for skin whitening treatments

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023

Suhana Khan of The Archies was also discussed about her skin tone on social media

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Kajol was also termed by people as few tones lighter

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Rekha also apparently underwent a skin treatment surgery

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nysa Devgn is constantly under the scanner for her skin tone

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shilpa Shetty was also spoken of for getting a skin whitening treatment

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Deepika Padukone was accused of making her skin tone honey tan from tan

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Bipasha Basu who was tanned at the start of her career became lighter complexioned

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sridevi was also spoken of for alleged skin whitening treatment

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Priyanka Chopra's name also comes in the list

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Suhana Khan is getting polarized reviews for The Archies

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 most underrated films of 2023 on Netflix and other OTT to watch before the year ends

 

 Find Out More