The Archies star Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone, Kajol and more: B-Town divas under scanner for skin whitening treatments
Urmimala Banerjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 08, 2023
Suhana Khan of The Archies was also discussed about her skin tone on social media
Kajol was also termed by people as few tones lighter
Rekha also apparently underwent a skin treatment surgery
Nysa Devgn is constantly under the scanner for her skin tone
Shilpa Shetty was also spoken of for getting a skin whitening treatment
Deepika Padukone was accused of making her skin tone honey tan from tan
Bipasha Basu who was tanned at the start of her career became lighter complexioned
Sridevi was also spoken of for alleged skin whitening treatment
Priyanka Chopra's name also comes in the list
Suhana Khan is getting polarized reviews for The Archies
