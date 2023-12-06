The Archies star Suhana Khan in red is an unbeatable style diva and these pics are proof

Urmimala Banerjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 06, 2023

Suhana Khan looked ravishing in a red shimmery gown for The Archies screening

Suhana Khan's gown was from Rami Salamoun

Suhana Khan wore this red skater dress for a Vogue photoshoot

Suhana Khan was a bosswoman in tomato red at her Maybelline event

Suhana Khan wore this red body-hugging dress for The Archies party

Suhana Khan's pic in a red ganjee also went viral

Suhana Khan is this red sari was a feast for sore eyes

Suhana Khan wore this red gown for the Tira event and looked smashing

Suhana Khan's look in this gown from Antithesis went viral

Suhana Khan in a brick red bikini went viral on social media

Thanks For Reading!

