The Avengers: Before Robert Downey Jr returns as Iron Man, watch Top 10 highest ranked MCU movies on OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023
In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark bid farewell to his role, and the actor appeared to have retired from it.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
However, a recent report indicates that Marvel Studios executives have explored the idea of creating a new Avengers movie that reunites the original team, which may include Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Before that here are the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as per Rotten Tomatoes to watch online platforms.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Black Panther has received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Avengers Endgame with a rating of 94% is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Third on the list is the 2008 released Iron Man with a 94% rating on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thor: Ragnarok available on Disney+ Hotstar has been rated 93 % on rotten tomatoes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: No Way Home is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and received 93% from rotten tomatoes.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Homecoming has 92% and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Guardians of The Galaxy with 92% rating is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
2012 film Marvel’s The Avengers received 91% on rotten tomatoes and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has 92% rating and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Spider-Man: Far From Home received 90% rating and is available on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV.
Source:
Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Tiger 3: After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to earn Rs 200 crore in fees?