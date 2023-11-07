The Avengers: Before Robert Downey Jr returns as Iron Man, watch Top 10 highest ranked MCU movies on OTT

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Nov 07, 2023

In 2019's Avengers: Endgame, Robert Downey Jr.'s Tony Stark bid farewell to his role, and the actor appeared to have retired from it.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, a recent report indicates that Marvel Studios executives have explored the idea of creating a new Avengers movie that reunites the original team, which may include Iron Man and Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Before that here are the highest-rated Marvel Cinematic Universe movies as per Rotten Tomatoes to watch online platforms.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Black Panther has received a 96% rating on Rotten Tomatoes and is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Avengers Endgame with a rating of 94% is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third on the list is the 2008 released Iron Man with a 94% rating on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thor: Ragnarok available on Disney+ Hotstar has been rated 93 % on rotten tomatoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spider-Man: No Way Home is streaming on Amazon Prime Video and received 93% from rotten tomatoes.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spider-Man: Homecoming has 92% and is streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Guardians of The Galaxy with 92% rating is available on Disney+ Hotstar and Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

2012 film Marvel’s The Avengers received 91% on rotten tomatoes and can be watched on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings has 92% rating and streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Spider-Man: Far From Home received 90% rating and is available on Amazon Prime Video and SonyLIV.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Tiger 3: After Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan to earn Rs 200 crore in fees?

 

 Find Out More