The Boys and other Top 10 superhero movies and web series to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 05, 2023
The Boys (Amazon Prime Video) - A dark, irreverent take on superheroes and the corrupt corporation that manages them.
The Falcon and The Winter Soldier (Disney+ Hotstar) - Follows the adventures of Sam Wilson and Bucky Barnes post-Endgame as they confront new threats.
Guardians of the Galaxy (Disney+ Hotstar) - A group of intergalactic misfits who become unlikely heroes.
The Avengers (Disney+ Hotstar) - The iconic superhero team-up movie bringing together Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, Hulk, Black Widow, and Hawkeye.
Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. (Disney+ Hotstar) - Follows the Strategic Homeland Intervention, Enforcement, and Logistics Division dealing with supernatural threats.
Jessica Jones (Disney+ Hotstar) - A former superhero dealing with trauma while running her private detective agency.
The Flash (Amazon Prime Video) - Chronicles the life of Barry Allen, a forensic scientist who gains super-speed after a freak accident.
Invincible (Amazon Prime Video) - An animated series about a teenager who inherits superpowers from his father, a powerful superhero.
Daredevil (Amazon Prime Video) - Follows Matt Murdock, a blind lawyer by day and a vigilante by night, fighting crime in Hell's Kitchen.
Umbrella Academy (Netflix) - Follows a dysfunctional family of adopted superheroes who reunite to solve the mystery of their father's death.
