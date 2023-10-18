The Buckingham Murders: Top 10 things about Kareena Kapoor Khan, Hansal Mehta’s crime thriller

After Jaane Jaan, Kareena Kapoor Khan is all set to impress with her performance in the new movie The Buckingham Murders. But what is it all about?

Shivani Pawaskar

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Oct 18, 2023

The Buckingham Murders

It is a film about a British-Indian detective named Jasmeet Bhamra, who has to solve the case of a murdered 10-year-old child, while dealing with her own grief of losing her child.

Kareena dons a new hat

The film is Kareena Kapoor Khan’s first production venture, along with Shobha Kapoor and Ektaa Kapoor. She said that she was inspired by Kate Winslet’s character in the miniseries Mare of Easttown to play the role of Jass.

The movie’s cast

The film is in English and Hindi, with 80% of the dialogues in English. It has predominantly British supporting actors, including Keith Allen, who plays Miller, Jass’s partner.

Ace director

The film is directed by Hansal Mehta, who is known for his critically acclaimed films such as Shahid, Aligarh, and Scam 1992. He said that the film is a “unflashy police procedural drama” that explores the themes of loss, identity, and justice.

Audience is impressed

The film had its world premiere at the 67th BFI London Film Festival on 14 October 2023, where it received a standing ovation from the audience. The director was also present at the festival.

Grand opening at MAMI

The film will serve as the opening film for the 2023 Mumbai Film Festival at the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre on 27 October 2023. It will also have a theatrical release in India on the same date.

The Buckingham Murders on OTT

The film will also reportedly stream on Netflix but the date hasn’t been disclosed. It is said Netflix has acquired the global streaming rights for the film, along with other upcoming projects from Balaji Telefilms.

Original screenplay

The film is based on an original screenplay written by Aseem Arrora, Raghav Raj Kakker, and Kashyap Kapoor. The film’s music is composed by Karan Kulkarni, who also worked with Mehta on Scam 1992.

Part of a bigger franchise

The film is the first part of a planned franchise, according to Mehta. He said that he has already written the sequel, which will follow Jass as she investigates another murder case in London. He also hinted that there might be a third part.

Positive reviews

The film has received positive reviews from critics and audiences alike who have watched it at the festival. They praised Kareena’s performance, Mehta’s direction, and the film’s gripping plot.

The Buckingham Murders release date

The official release date has not been announced by the makers yet.

