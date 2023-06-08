The Crew: Top things to know about Kareena Kapoor's diet for her next movie

Take a look a the duiet Kareena Kapoor Khan is following for The Crew.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023
Kareena reportedly likes to eat a wholesome meal before she starts her workout routine.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena likes to have soaked almonds with bananan before she starts working out.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena likes almonds and bananas as her pre-workout snack.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
She likes to eat curd rice for the summer with achaar and papad.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena loves eating proteins and includes the same in her lunch.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena is also fond of roti, paneer and dal which keeps her full.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena reportedly eats lunch by 12 pm.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo eats papaya as it has nutrients which keeps her full.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Makhanas are Bebo's favourite snack to have.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bebo manages her cravings well.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Kareena will shares screenspace with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
