The Crew: Top things to know about Kareena Kapoor's diet for her next movie

Take a look a the duiet Kareena Kapoor Khan is following for The Crew.

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 08, 2023

Pre-workout meal

Kareena reportedly likes to eat a wholesome meal before she starts her workout routine.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Breakfast

Kareena likes to have soaked almonds with bananan before she starts working out.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Workout snacks

Kareena likes almonds and bananas as her pre-workout snack.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Curd rice

She likes to eat curd rice for the summer with achaar and papad.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Lunch

Kareena loves eating proteins and includes the same in her lunch.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Protein intake

Kareena is also fond of roti, paneer and dal which keeps her full.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Digestion

Kareena reportedly eats lunch by 12 pm.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Snack

Bebo eats papaya as it has nutrients which keeps her full.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Makhanas

Makhanas are Bebo's favourite snack to have.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Cravings

Bebo manages her cravings well.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Crew

Kareena will shares screenspace with Kriti Sanon and Tabu.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

