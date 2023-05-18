Top 10 Biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more that will make you emotional

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023

There are many good Bollywood biopics on OTT platforms which you should know.

Here, have a look at the best Bollywood biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and many more which you should not give it a miss.

The Dirty Picture on Disney+ Hotstar is about the life of Silk Smitha who was souths sex symbol.

Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar is on the life of Neerja Bhanot, the head purser of Pan AM 73 which got hijacked in Karachi.

Bajirao Mastani on Amazon Prime Video is on the romantic life of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao

Aligarh on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of Ramchandra Siras who wa suspended on morality grounds.

Rajkummar Rao's Shahid on Netflix is on the story of a Human Rights Lawyer, Shahid Azmi.

Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video is on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi essayed by Seema Biswas.

Dangal on Amazon Prime Video is on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat who was an ex wrestler who decides to win gold medal for his nation by training his daughters.

Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video showcases the love life of Captain Vikram Batra.

Sardar Udham on Netflix showcases the story of Sardar Udham Singh.

Paan Singh Tomar on Netflix is about the life of Paan Singh Tomar who won gold medals at Indian National Games.

