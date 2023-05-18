Top 10 Biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and more that will make you emotional
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 18, 2023
There are many good Bollywood biopics on OTT platforms which you should know.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here, have a look at the best Bollywood biopics on Disney Plus Hotstar, Amazon Prime Video and many more which you should not give it a miss.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Dirty Picture on Disney+ Hotstar is about the life of Silk Smitha who was souths sex symbol.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Neerja on Disney+ Hotstar is on the life of Neerja Bhanot, the head purser of Pan AM 73 which got hijacked in Karachi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bajirao Mastani on Amazon Prime Video is on the romantic life of Maratha Peshwa Bajirao
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aligarh on Amazon Prime Video is about the life of Ramchandra Siras who wa suspended on morality grounds.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Rajkummar Rao's Shahid on Netflix is on the story of a Human Rights Lawyer, Shahid Azmi.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bandit Queen on Amazon Prime Video is on the life of dacoit Phoolan Devi essayed by Seema Biswas.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Dangal on Amazon Prime Video is on the life of Mahavir Singh Phogat who was an ex wrestler who decides to win gold medal for his nation by training his daughters.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Shershaah on Amazon Prime Video showcases the love life of Captain Vikram Batra.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Sardar Udham on Netflix showcases the story of Sardar Udham Singh.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Paan Singh Tomar on Netflix is about the life of Paan Singh Tomar who won gold medals at Indian National Games.
Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!
Next: Top 12 TV Stars whose family members are also hit with fans
Find Out More