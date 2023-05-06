The Evil Dead, Prey For The Devil and more Horror movies on OTT
Siddhi Chatterjee
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | May 06, 2023
The Evil Dead on Amazon Prime Video is about five friends who go to a wood where flesh-possessing demons are released.
Prey For The Devil on Disney+Hotstar is about a nun doing an exorcism when a demon having connections with the nun's past comes into existence.
The Conjuring on Netflix is about paranormal investigate officers Ed and Lorraine Warren helping a family that experiences paramormal incidents at their farmhouse.
A Nightmare On Elm Street on Amazon Prime Video is about the spirit of a serial killer who targets kids in their dreams.
The Silence Of The Lambs on Amazon Prime Video is about a cannibal killer who helps an FBI agent to catch another serial liller.
The Babadook on Amazon Prime Video is about a mother and son falling into the world of paranoia.
The Ring on Disney+Hotstar is about a journalist investigating a mysterious videotape which has caused death to anyone who has viewed it.
Watch Scream on Amazon Prime Video where a killer wears a Ghostface mask and targets teenagers.
In Rosemary's Baby on Amazon Prime Video a pregant lady becomes worrisome after the people she lives are from a satanic tribe.
In Poltergeist on Amazon Prime Video spirits enter a families home.
