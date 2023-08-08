The Exorcist Director William Friedkin dead: Check his scariest horror movies ever

Legendary veteran director William Friedkin passed away at 87.

Rupal Purohit

William Friedkin death

William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, died on 7th August at the age of 87.

Reason of death

He passed away after suffering from unspecified health issues.

William Friedkin health

The director was working a few week ago but his health was declining.

God of cinema

Cinema has lost a gem and director Guillermo del Toro calls him God of Cinema.

William Friedkin horror movies

Here’s revisiting some of his scariest movies.

The Exorcist

This supernatural horror film is considered one of the scariest movies ever made.

The Exorcist

The Exorcist follows the possession and exorcism of a young girl and is known for its intense and terrifying sequences.

Bug

Based on a play of the same name, this psychological horror film explores themes of paranoia and delusion as a woman's mental state deteriorates.

The Guardian

This supernatural horror film tells the story of a babysitter who becomes entangled with a malevolent tree spirit.

The Devil and Father Amorth

The Devil and Father Amorth is a documentary horror film about Father Gabriele Amorth who performs his ninth exorcism on an Italian woman.

