The Exorcist Director William Friedkin dead: Check his scariest horror movies ever

Legendary veteran director William Friedkin passed away at 87.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Aug 08, 2023
William Friedkin, director of The Exorcist, died on 7th August at the age of 87.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
He passed away after suffering from unspecified health issues.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The director was working a few week ago but his health was declining.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cinema has lost a gem and director Guillermo del Toro calls him God of Cinema.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Here’s revisiting some of his scariest movies.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This supernatural horror film is considered one of the scariest movies ever made.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Exorcist follows the possession and exorcism of a young girl and is known for its intense and terrifying sequences.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Based on a play of the same name, this psychological horror film explores themes of paranoia and delusion as a woman's mental state deteriorates.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This supernatural horror film tells the story of a babysitter who becomes entangled with a malevolent tree spirit.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The Devil and Father Amorth is a documentary horror film about Father Gabriele Amorth who performs his ninth exorcism on an Italian woman.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!