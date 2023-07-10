The Family Man 3: Plot, release and all you need to know about Manoj Bajpayee show

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023

The Family Man 3 is one of the highly anticipated web series.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Post the success of 1st and 2nd season of the Indian spy thriller people are waiting for 3rd chapter.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee who headlines the show will return to solve yet another case in third season.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

In Indian Express interview Manoj Bajpayee said that they start shooting by this year end.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

However, according to reports season 3 will revolve around COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Manoj Bajpayee, Sharab Haashmi and Priyamani will reprise their roles in The Family Man 3.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Third season has been shot across Northeastern states of India.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Nagaland is one of the primary locations.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Reportedly The Family Man 3 is set to premiere next year in 2024.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Like season 1 and 2, The Family Man 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Ranbir Kapoor, Ileana D'Cruz and more Bollywood celebs with bizarre medical conditions

 

 Find Out More