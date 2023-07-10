The Family Man 3: Plot, release and all you need to know about Manoj Bajpayee show
Rupal Purohit
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 10, 2023
The Family Man 3 is one of the highly anticipated web series.
Post the success of 1st and 2nd season of the Indian spy thriller people are waiting for 3rd chapter.
Manoj Bajpayee who headlines the show will return to solve yet another case in third season.
In Indian Express interview Manoj Bajpayee said that they start shooting by this year end.
However, according to reports season 3 will revolve around COVID-19 pandemic.
Manoj Bajpayee, Sharab Haashmi and Priyamani will reprise their roles in The Family Man 3.
Third season has been shot across Northeastern states of India.
Nagaland is one of the primary locations.
Reportedly The Family Man 3 is set to premiere next year in 2024.
Like season 1 and 2, The Family Man 3 will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
