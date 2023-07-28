The Family Man, The Night Manager and more Top 10 Indian spy web series to watch on OTT

Here is a list of Hindi web series that are spy thrillers and will keep you hooked.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 28, 2023

The Family Man - Amazon Prime Video

The series shows a TASK officer investigating terror cases while he lives a regular 9-5 life for his wife.

Special Ops - Disney+ Hotstar

The series stars Kay Kay Menon as Raw Agent investigating the 2001 Parliament attack.

Tanaav - Sony LIV

Tanaav is based on the Israeli TV series Fauda.

The Night Manager - Disney+ Hotstar

The Night Manager features Aditya Roy Kapur as a secret spy investigating real business of Rungta Refineries.

Mukhbir - Zee 5

Mukhbir is based on real story of a special agent involved in India Pakistan war.

P.O.W Bandhi Yuddh Ke - MX Player

This show is based on the Israeli series Hatufim.

Crackdown - Jio Cinema

Crackdown has a secret unit that is on a mission.

Bard of Blood - Netflix

This series is an espionage thriller and Emraan Hashmi plays a RAW agent in this spy thriller

Kathmandu Connection - Sony LIV

This series is set against the backdrop of Bombay 1993.

She - Netflix

She features a woman on an undercover assignment.

