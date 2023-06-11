The film that saved Salman Khan's career after 8 back to back flops

Salman Khan had a rough phase in career from 2005 to 2008 when all his movies went flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jun 11, 2023
From 2005 to 2008 Salman Khan delivered back-to-back flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was one movie that saved his career from drowning.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
It was David Dhawan’s Partner that saved Salman Khan’s career. This movie was a hit after several flops.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Take a look at Salman Khan’s back-to-back flops from 2005 to 2008.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
The movie with Kareena Kapoor Khan was flop at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This 2006 movie of Salman Khan is unknown to many.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s flop movies streak continued and every films of his failed at the box office.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This multi starrer film couldn’t impress the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
This romance musical drama was a super flop.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and Priyanka Chopra together failed to impress the audience.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Salman Khan’s Heroes with Sunny Deol and Bobby Deol was a flop too.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Khan’s hard work in this movie didn’t pay off.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Thanks For Reading!