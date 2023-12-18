The Freelancer and other web series based on novels now streaming on OTT
Bollywood Staff
Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 18, 2023
Sacred Games is arguably one of the most popular web series in India. Its origins are found in the same-titled novel by Vikram Chandra.
The 2008 Mumbai terror attacks served as the inspiration for State of Siege, which is based on Sandeep Unnithan's book Black Tornado.
When it debuted, the dystopian series Leila which was adapted from Prayaag Akhtar's book Leila created a lot of buzz.
Samantar is the extraordinary tale of Kumar Mahajan, which Suhas Shirwalkar first recorded in his book of the same name.
This amazing series was broadcasted in Hindi by BBC after being first released in English. Based on the well-known book of the same name by Vikram Seth, this series centers on Lata and her life.
The Freelancer is based on a true story and is an adaptation of the book A Ticket to Syria.
One of the best conversions of book words into web series scenes is Arvind Adiga's novel and the best example is Selection Day.
The theme of love transcending genders is explored in this series, as it does in Manju Kapur's corresponding novel, A Married Woman.
