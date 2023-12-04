The Good Detective and more top 9 Korean dramas to stream on Netflix

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Dec 04, 2023

Voice: Follows an emergency call center team dealing with a crime while chasing a serial killer.

The Good Detective: Follows two detectives investigating complex cases while uncovering political corruption.

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area: A Korean adaptation of the popular Spanish series La Casa de Papel also known as Money Heist.

My Name: Revolves around a woman's journey seeking revenge for her father's death in the underworld.

Mask Girl: By night, an insecure office worker transforms into an internet persona until her life is altered by a series of unfortunate events.

Vagabond: Involves a man's investigation into a plane crash, uncovering a web of conspiracies.

Stranger: Highlights a prosecutor's fight against corruption within the legal system.

Beyond Evil: Focuses on a detective's quest to solve a cold case while dealing with dark secrets in a small town.

Inspector Koo: Centers around a tough prosecutor navigating through challenging cases with unyielding determination.

