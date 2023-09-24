The Great Indian Family and more Bollywood films with lowest day 1 box office collection

Take a look at popular Bollywood movies which earned less on release daySource: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023
Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's movie collected Rs 1.40 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Selfiee collected Rs 2.55 crore on its release day. This is Akshay Kumar’s lowest opening in 14 years.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Cirkus collected Rs 6.50 crore on day 1 which is the lowest for Ranveer Singh’s fanbase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 collected only Rs 3 crore on its release day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan made the lowest business of Rs 8.50 crore on day 1.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Citing Aamir Khan’s stardom Laal Singh Chaddha has the lowest opening at Rs 11.70 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer collected only Rs 1.12 crore on opening day.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Ranveer Singh’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar's opening day collection was Rs 3.25 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
RARKPK had a massive hype and was expected to make good business at BO but given Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s stardom, the film had a lowest opening of Rs 11.10 crore.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
Bholaa collected Rs 11.20 crore which is the lowest given Ajay Devgn’s fanbase.Source: Bollywoodlife.com
