The Great Indian Family and more Bollywood films with lowest day 1 box office collection

Take a look at popular Bollywood movies which earned less on release day

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 24, 2023

The Great Indian family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar's movie collected Rs 1.40 crore.

Selfiee

Selfiee collected Rs 2.55 crore on its release day. This is Akshay Kumar’s lowest opening in 14 years.

Cirkus

Cirkus collected Rs 6.50 crore on day 1 which is the lowest for Ranveer Singh’s fanbase.

Runway 34

Ajay Devgn’s Runway 34 collected only Rs 3 crore on its release day.

Raksha Bandhan

Akshay Kumar’s Raksha Bandhan made the lowest business of Rs 8.50 crore on day 1.

Laal Singh Chaddha

Citing Aamir Khan’s stardom Laal Singh Chaddha has the lowest opening at Rs 11.70 crore.

Gumraah

Aditya Roy Kapur and Mrunal Thakur starrer collected only Rs 1.12 crore on opening day.

Jayeshbhai Jordaar

Ranveer Singh’s film Jayeshbhai Jordaar's opening day collection was Rs 3.25 crore.

Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani

RARKPK had a massive hype and was expected to make good business at BO but given Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh’s stardom, the film had a lowest opening of Rs 11.10 crore.

Bholaa

Bholaa collected Rs 11.20 crore which is the lowest given Ajay Devgn’s fanbase.

