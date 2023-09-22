The Great Indian Family and other Top 10 Bollywood movies that portray middle class family

Watch these family dramas with your family for some entertainment

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 22, 2023

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s new movie revolves around a middle class Indian family.

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s movie is about a couple adjusting in their middle class family and aiming to buy new house.

Do Dooni Chaar

Rishi Kapoor plays a teacher to make a living and travels on a scooter while children want him to buy a car.

Luka Chuppi

A missile-class family is not introduced to the live-in culture and accepts Kriti Sanon and Kartik Aaryan as a married couple.

Khosla Ka Ghosla

The film shows typical property disputes between two families.

Bareilly Ki Barfi

Kriti Sanon and Ayushmann Khurrana's film portrays a middle-class family of Bareilly.

Badhaai Ho

The film is a roller coaster ride of middle-class family when a marriage-suitable boy learns about his mother’s pregnancy.

Dum Laga Ke Haisha

Ayushmann Khurrana and Bhumi Pednekar’s movies show the daily living of a middle-class couple.

Bawaal

Varun Dhawan plays a teacher hailing from a middle-class family in Lucknow.

Tumhari Sulu

Vidya Balan is a hose wife but wishes to work and joins a Radio channel.

