The Great Indian Family star Vicky Kaushal's top rated movies to watch on OTT

Before The Great Indian Family, here are the best of Vicky Kaushal's films on OTT.

Aanchal Sharma

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 19, 2023

Raazi (Amazon Prime Video)

The story of an undercover Indian spy who is married into a Pakistan-based family to get intel.

Govinda Naam Mera (Disney+ Hotstar)

A rom-com about a man stuck between his controlling wife and gorgeous new girlfriend.

Uri: The Surgical Strike (Zee5)

The war film is based on the surgical strike the Indian army underwent in 2006 after the attack on Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.

Sardar Udham (Amazon Prime Video)

A dark tale about a man who seeks revenge on British colonials for the cruel killing of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.

Manmarziyaan (Jio Cinema)

A tale of a hot-headed woman torn between her husband and former love.

Raman Raghav 2.0 (Zee5)

A thriller about a serial killer who finds his soulmate in an investigating police officer.

Masaan (Disney+ Hotstar)

A story revolving around casteism, relationships and prejudice faced by 4 individuals.

Sanju (Netflix)

The biopic based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.

Bhoot Part One: The Haunted Ship (Amazon Prime Video)

A shipping officer investigates a haunted ship and uncovers new secrets.

Lust Stories (Netflix)

Anthology based on modern relationships.

