The Great Indian Family star Vicky Kaushal's top rated movies to watch on OTT

Before The Great Indian Family, here are the best of Vicky Kaushal's films on OTT. | Sep 19, 2023
The story of an undercover Indian spy who is married into a Pakistan-based family to get intel.
A rom-com about a man stuck between his controlling wife and gorgeous new girlfriend.
The war film is based on the surgical strike the Indian army underwent in 2006 after the attack on Uri, Jammu and Kashmir.
A dark tale about a man who seeks revenge on British colonials for the cruel killing of people in the Jallianwala Bagh massacre.
A tale of a hot-headed woman torn between her husband and former love.
A thriller about a serial killer who finds his soulmate in an investigating police officer.
A story revolving around casteism, relationships and prejudice faced by 4 individuals.
The biopic based on the life of Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt.
A shipping officer investigates a haunted ship and uncovers new secrets.
Anthology based on modern relationships.
