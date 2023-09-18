The Great Indian Family, Sukhee and more new movies, series releasing this week in theatres and OTT

Here is a list of new movies and web series releasing in 3rd week of September 2023.

Rupal Purohit

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Sep 18, 2023

Sukhee

Shilpa Shetty’s slice-of-life film will release in theaters on 22nd September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Jaane Jaan

Kareena Kapoor Khan, Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat’s crime thriller film will releases in Netflix on 21st September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Sex Education S4

The fourth season of the popular TV show Sex Education will stream on Netflix from 21st of September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Great Indian Family

Vicky Kaushal and Manushi Chillar’s new movie The Great Indian Family will be released theatrically on 22nd September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Choona

Jimmy Shergill’s comedy heist web series will stream on Netflix from 21st September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Expend4bles

The Expendables 4 will release in theaters on 22nd September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Continental - From the World of John Wick

The Continental - From the World of John Wick will release on Amazon Prime Video on 22nd September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

King of Kotha

Dulquer Salmaan’s movie King Kotha will make its digital way on Disney+ Hotstar from 22nd September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Fast X

Fast X will be available digitally on OTT platform Jio Cinema on 18th September.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

The Kardashians S4

The Kardashians S4 will release on Amazon Prime Video on 23rd September 2023.

Source: Bollywoodlife.com

Thanks For Reading!

Next: Top 10 dark comedies to watch on Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and more OTT

 

 Find Out More