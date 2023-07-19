The high paid actors on OTT, their fee will leave your jaw dropped

Siddhi Chatterjee

Source: Bollywoodlife.com | Jul 19, 2023

Salman Khan reportedly charged Rs 12.5 crore for each episode of hosting Bigg Boss OTT.

Ajay Devgn reportedly charged Rs 18 crore for his digital debut Rudra: The Edge of Darkness.

Pankaj Tripathi took Rs 10 crore for Mirzapur 2.

Jitendra Kumar in Panchayat took Rs 50,000 per episode.

Ali Fazal reportedly charged Rs 35 lakh for playing Guddu Pandit in Mirzapur.

Jaideep Ahlawat reportedly charted Rs 20 crore for the second season of Paatal Lok.

Pratik Gandhi was paid Rs 5 lakh for each episode of Scam 1992 as Harshad Mehta.

Sumeet Vyas took Rs 80,000 for every episode of Mikesh Chaudhary in the Permanent Roommates.

Mohit Raina took Rs 1 lakh each episode for playing Dr Kaushik Oberoi in Mumbai Diairies26/11.

Divyendu Sharma took Rs 1 lakh for playing Munna Bhaiya in Mirapur.

