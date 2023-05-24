The Idol at Cannes 2023: Top 12 headlines around Blackpink member Jennie Kim, Lily-Rose Depp show

The Idol at Cannes 2023: Blackpink member Jennie Kim, The Weeknd and Lily-Rose Depp's show makes news for its explicit content which is being slammed as regressive

Urmimala Banerjee

Urmimala Banerjee

May 24, 2023

The Idol is inspired by life of Britney Spears?

On the show Jocelyn's career hits a low after a nervous breakdown in public. Fans were reminded of the life of Britney Spears. It is about the dark underbelly of the pop world.



The Idol: Critics have balked at the sexual content

Everyone is talking about the overdose of sex, kink and p*orn content on the show. The Weeknd's acting has been bashed too. Let us wait and now



The Idol: Jane Adams supports nudity

The actress said she does not understand why it is so problematic. She said Lily-Rose is a consenting adult in the series.



The Idol gets boost due to Jennie Kim

Jennie Kim got her own separate photo call due to demand of the press. She is bringing in Blackpink fandom.



The Idol got ovation from Cannes 2023 Jury

It seems the jury gave it a five-minutes ovation. Two episodes were screened for the critics. But the reviews are very bad.



The Idol: Jennie Kim and Lily-Rose Depp

The whole cast had a gala time at the after party. Jennie Kim is also good friends with The Weeknd.



The Idol: Jennie Kim's role

The Blackpink member is being promoted as main villain of the series. Fans feel there are many scenes of Jennie. We saw seen bits in the trailer.



Cannes 2023: Female director replaced

The Idol was supposed to be a more feminist show. But now critics feel it is only for the male gaze. Amy Seimetz left the show.



The Idol: Sam Levinson brutally trolled

Sam Levinson has said the The Idol will be the show of the summer. People have trolled him for breaking down over p*rn.



The Idol: Critics brand it regressive

In the series, Lily-Rose's character Jocelyn falls in love with Tedros who is a restaurant owner. He also has a cult.



The Idol: Fans upset with The Weeknd

The Weeknd is a Grammy winning musician. Many are upset hearing about the nature of explicit content in The Idol.



The Idol: Lily-Rose Depp's viral scene

It seems there is a 'C**sock' scene where Jocelyn discovers a pic of her on Twitter with face covered with s**en.



The Idol: Lily-Rose Depp gets fan support

Many have come out in support of Lily-Rose Depp and Jennie Kim. They feel the actors were scammed by the makers.



The Idol: Lily-Rose Depp a potential superstar

Jane Adams has said that Lily-Rose Depp has terrific acting chops. It is said that she will be a household name after this.



